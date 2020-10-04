A fire has broken out in Northland adding to the blazes that emergency services are scrambling to fight today.

Police understood to are helping firefighters evacuate people in the vicinity of a bush fire near Ngakaroa Rd in Ahipara.

Emergency services were alerted to at 12.45pm today.

It comes as three other bush fires wreak havoc further south.

Advertisement

At 11.50am firefighters were alerted to a bush fire in the Tasman District, just off Abel Tasman Drive, in the Ligar Bay area.

Seven crews are battling the scrub fire, which is 250 metres by 250 metres, with the help of two helicopters.

Meanwhile, dozens of homes at Lake Ohau in Waitaki District are believed to have been destroyed in a major forest fire that is understood to have been sparked by an electrical arc from power lines.

The fire was about 200ha in size at 11.30am with very strong wind making for challenging firefighting conditions.

Five helicopters are helping fight the fire, with another on the way.

A large forest fire has also broken out in the settlement of Livingstone, about 30km northwest of Oamaru.

Fire and Emergency NZ said it was alerted at 3.15am to the pine forest blaze on MacKenzie Rd. A number of homes have been evacuated.

Sixteen crews, including a command team from Dunedin, are trying to bring the fire under control.

Advertisement

They are being assisted by eight helicopters with monsoon buckets.