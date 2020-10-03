Several houses are thought to have been destroyed by a major forest fire near Lake Ohau in the Mackenzie Basin this morning.

Fire and Emergency says it has 16 crews there fighting it.

🔥 UPDATE 6AM: FIRE NEAR LAKE OHAU VILLAGE



We are currently fighting a significant forest fire near Lake Ohau village.



We were alerted to the fire at 3.20am this morning.



It is burning through pine forest and grass and being fanned by strong westerly winds. — Fire and Emergency New Zealand (@FireEmergencyNZ) October 3, 2020

Senior Sergeant Paul Robertson says the police have been evacuating all the residents of Lake Ohau Village, as well as campsites and other properties in the vicinity.

"Everyone's being evacuated to the Omarama Hall where possible and from there we'll be taking names and Civil Defence and Victim Support will be working with them there.

"The police and fire [Fire and Emergency] are currently searching through the village to make sure everyone's accounted for."

Robertson says residents were initially evacuated to the nearby Ohau Lodge, but as the fire progressed it was decided to move them some 50 kilometres away, to Omarama.



- RNZ