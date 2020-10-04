National leader Judith Collins is being grilled on why her party should lead New Zealand through a pandemic and the economic fallout during the first of Newstalk ZB's Leaders Breakfasts today.

Mike Hosking will put the questions to Collins over two hours, starting from 7am.

Collins has used her extended interview to announce new policy - in the first 100 days of Government to launch an inquiry into Auckland Council - in particular council controlled organisations, including Auckland Transport and WaterCare.

"I have a particular beef with Auckland Transport, I just think it's destroyed the central city," said Collins, who criticised cycle lanes in her electorate and what she claimed was the organisation's desire to "make everything cycling or walking".

Advertisement

She also denied politicising her faith, after being photographed praying in a church yesterday: "We just happened to be voting in a church....the minister said, would you like to pop in and have a prayer?...I didn't invite the media in."

The National leader also talked up the economic potential of oil and gas, saying "we have potential to be, basically, the North Sea in the south...there is enough there, according to the geologists...that's how places like Norway became so rich."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will front next Monday, as she lays out her alternative vision for the country.

Listen live on Newstalk ZB and iHeart Radio, and watch the livestream and updates here.

Listen live: Hosking v Collins, 7am-9am



Is Collins politicising her faith?

The first question put to Collins by Hosking was whether she was politicising Christianity, after being photographed praying at St Thomas Church in Auckland yesterday, before casting an early vote.

Collins said she wasn't, and had been a Christian all her life.

"We just happened to be voting in a church....the minister said, would you like to pop in and have a prayer?...I didn't invite the media in."

Collins said she prayed for general guidance, rather than specifics. She prays once a day.

Advertisement

"It just happened to be that I was in a church...I was hardly going to turn it down."

On the border, Collins said National would have strong protective measures in place, and the current government didn't appear confident in safeguards.

Would Auckland be at level 1? "Obviously...the whole thing is getting to the stage where it just seems to be wallowing in Covid...it is causing immense hardship, economically and also stress level-wise for people."

Collins indicated Auckland had been in level 2 for too long, and said Taiwan, for example, had managed much better without lockdowns.

On Labour's announcement of wanting to look into supermarket and building supply prices, via market reviews done by the Commerce Commission, Collins said Labour had been talking about a supermarket inquiry for a long time.

The National leader said Emma Mellow had a very good shot at winning in Auckland Central - "it is a three horse race...we have momentum".

Advertisement

A "toxic" problem at Canterbury DHB, RMA reform and not being a "closed shop" to international students

On Canterbury DHB's huge deficits, Collins said the population in Canterbury had been underestimated in the past, and the whole situation was a "mess".

"The DHB and the Ministry currently have an absolutely toxic work relationship."

Both National and Labour have pledged to repeal and replace the Resource Management Act (RMA). Collins said it needed to be replaced by two pieces of legislation, one on planning and development, and another on environmental standards.

"There is an opportunity to cut through a lot of the red tape...it might upset a few really busy-body type people."

Should the borders be more open to international students? Collins said they had to be, given the importance to the economy. National would work with the universities and accommodation providers, with quarantine processes checked by officials.

Advertisement

We couldn't be a "closed shop".

"$5.1b industry...it is the flow-on effect for all the out years where students don't come back here."

National announces it would review Auckland Council

Collins announced new policy - in the first 100 days of Government to launch an inquiry into Auckland Council - in particular council controlled organisations, including Auckland Transport and WaterCare.

"I have a particular beef with Auckland Transport, I just think it's destroyed the central city," said Collins, who criticised cycle lanes in her electorate.

Auckland Transport operated with a sense of arrogance, Collins said, and "want to make everything cycling or walking", which was fine, until people needed to get shopping or children home.

Advertisement

"These guys can't sort themselves out, we are going to have to do it...it is the number one issue when we go around Auckland....it is a huge brake on the economy in Auckland."

Tax cuts 'aren't just a sugar hit' - and a warning for Adrian Orr about 'wokeness'

Asked if Governor of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, Adrian Orr, was doing a good job, Collins said "I suppose so".

"I trust him for telling us the truth about what he is doing...he is very frank about the fact he is going to have to make some things up as he goes along."

Hosking asked about our seeming path to negative interest rates. Collins said negative interest rates had down sides, including a form of hyperinflation, but Orr was upfront. However, he needed to be careful of his embrace of "wokeness".

On National's proposed tax cuts, Collins said her party considered making them permanent, "but our view is 16 months is certainly better than nothing at all".

Advertisement

NZ needed an adrenaline shot, she said, and the tax cuts would deliver this.

"It is not just a sugar hit...it gives huge confidence to businesses and people."

The economy - and becoming 'the North Sea in the south'

Collins said 90 day trials would return under her leadership, and oil and gas reserves should also be tapped into.

"Gas is something that is part of the world...we have potential to be, basically, the North Sea in the south...there is enough there, according to the geologists...that's how places like Norway became so rich."

Collins agreed that National and Labour had both probably been, as Hosking put it, "played for suckers" over the Tiwai Point Aluminium Smelter, with the owner Rio Tinto playing hardball over electricity prices.

Advertisement

Campaign heats up

On the campaign trail yesterday Collins cast her early vote at St Thomas Tāmaki, stopping in the chapel to offer a prayer beforehand - the National leader has frequently mentioned her Christian faith in recent days.

Collins revealed she voted for the End of Life Choice Bill, and against the Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill. She has been critical of Labour leader Jacinda Ardern for her refusal to say whether she will vote for legalising cannabis.

Ardern cast her vote on Saturday in Mt Albert, just hours after the early voting period began.

And yesterday the Labour leader promised an extra $55 million over four years on a number of initiatives to end rheumatic fever. Most of the money will go towards bolstering the Healthy Homes initiative, which sets minimum standards around heating, insulation, ventilation, moisture and drainage.

The Electoral Commission's chief electoral officer Alicia Wright has said early voting could make up 60 per cent of the total overall number of votes. In 2017, early voting was 47 per cent.

Advertisement

The commission has been encouraging people to get out early and vote. The last day of the voting period is October 17.

The latest 1 News Colmar Brunton poll, released a week ago today, showed Labour was still comfortably ahead on 48 per cent - but would need the Greens who were polling on 7 per cent to form a government.

National managed to pull itself up to 33 per cent, up 2 per cent from the same poll the week before.

Mike Hosking's Leaders Breakfast with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will be broadcast at 7am on Monday, October 12.

The Leaders Breakfast with the leaders of NZ First, the Green Party and Act will be on from 7.30am on Thursday, October 8.