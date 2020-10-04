

The Cranford Hospice Trust says it is remaining "politically neutral" in what has become something of a political tug-of-war in Tukituki over plans to rebuild the palliative care facility.

National Tukituki MP Lawrence Yule announced on Saturday that a National-led government would support a $17.2m rebuild of Cranford Hospice using unallocated spending in the Government's shovel-ready fund.

The hospice's current building, on Knight St, Hastings, was deemed impractical given its age and size restrictions.

A new, purpose-built facility is set to be built on land gifted by the Joan Fernie Charitable Trust on Chesterhope Rd, Pakowhai.

The Government recently denied the hospice's an application for funding.

But Yule's comments earlier in the week that Cranford told him to "fill his boots" and attack the decision not to fund the money has been seized on by challenger Anna Lorck as a "misleading" defence of his campaign.

Cranford Hospice Trust Board chairman Frané Rosandich said on Sunday the whole thing felt like a "storm in a tea cup".

"We must maintain positive relationships and be politically neutral - we wouldn't criticise any party, as it would only endanger our cause to receive funds," he said.

Advertisement

"When you're in an election cycle, people use whatever they can to advance their cause among voters – and you have to filter it through that lens.

"It's very easy to make promises pre-election. But I'm not one to count the chickens until they hatch - we'll see if whatever promises have been said have any credit or worth in reality."

National Tukituki MP Lawrence Yule said a National-led government will support the $17.2m rebuild of Cranford Hospice using unallocated spending in the Shovel Ready Fund. Photo / Warren Buckland

Yule said the shovel-ready fund has been an "absolute shambles" and not delivered, but promised National will "back them".

"It makes no sense that Labour would pass on the opportunity to rebuild a facility that Hawke's Bay needs," he said.

"The project will see up to 55 people in the Hawke's Bay area gain employment to work on the construction site - this is something we should not shy away from in the times of an economic and jobs crisis."

Tukituki Labour candidate Anna Lorck has called for a political ceasefire amid ongoing disputes regarding Cranford Hospice. Photo / Warren Buckland

Lorck said Yule's claims in a recent radio debate that Cranford Hospice had his support needed to be called out.

"It's deeply concerning when Lawrence Yule tries to defend himself by telling us Cranford directed him to 'fill his boots' and run a political attack against the government," she said.

"This was unnecessary, especially when there is so much constructive work going on for a positive outcome."

Advertisement

Cranford Hospice Trust CEO Janice Byford-Jones confirmed that the hospice had no communications with Yule before the announcement.

In response, Yule said he was encouraged "to do everything to get the money" by the Cranford Foundation, a separate entity responsible for raising the funds for the new hospice.

"I have also launched a Parliamentary petition to ask a Select Committee of MP's to look into the decision making around the decline," he said.

Lorck said a "team approach" was the best approach, "which is what we are getting on and doing".

She said everyone cared about Cranford and this was "not a time for politics".

National Party leader Judith Collins said at the races in Hastings on Saturday that the denial of funding for Cranford Hospice was an "absolute disgrace" when compared with similar funding.

"You think about that compared to the $11.7m given to the Green private school for very wealthy people to send their kids to learn how to do lentil planting," she said.

"We say Cranford Hospice will be getting the $17.2 million from those funds that have not been used. This is not new money - this is actually reprioritising money that hasn't been used."

Rosandich said the trust would work with whoever takes leadership.

Labour's Napier MP Stuart Nash had earlier in the week confirmed he was in talks with Finance Minister Grant Robertson over the funding.

"Yule, Lorck and Nash are all working together to provide the best that they can for Hawke's Bay, which includes Cranford," Rosandich said.

"We hoped the application was going to be seen as acceptable, so we were disappointed when it was declined. But we are not going to be sore losers about it.

"We don't want to rock the boat on either side, but it's hard when you've got an iconic organisation that is so well-known in the community."