Auckland Airport's domestic terminal has been evacuated and operations halted after a suspicious item was found in a bathroom.

Police say the domestic terminal has been evacuated as a precaution and the area cordoned off.

It is understood a specialist explosive detection unit is now on site.

BREAKING : AKL airport shut down and evacuated. Passengers not told of reason at this stage — Stephen King (@kingsc59) October 3, 2020

A photograph sent to the NZME newsroom shows passengers gathering on the tarmac.

Bomb threat at Auckland Airport. Whole place is emptied, and we are not allowed to get in.



(we are waiting for a shuttle to Auckland airport. Have family who are thee already) #aucklandairport — Raj (@rajrnaidu) October 3, 2020

Another person emailed to say she was waiting outside and there was little informaton being passed on. The specialist dog explosive detection unit had recently arrived on the scene.

