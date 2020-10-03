Auckland Airport's domestic terminal has been evacuated and operations halted after a suspicious item was found in a bathroom.
Police say the domestic terminal has been evacuated as a precaution and the area cordoned off.
It is understood a specialist explosive detection unit is now on site.
A photograph sent to the NZME newsroom shows passengers gathering on the tarmac.
Advertisement
Another person emailed to say she was waiting outside and there was little informaton being passed on. The specialist dog explosive detection unit had recently arrived on the scene.
More to come