Roasted garlic gelato and turmeric coconut ripple are just some of the flavours vying for top spot at the icecream awards today.

More than 300 New Zealand-made icecreams, gelatos, sorbets and dairy-free frozen products will be tasted by a panel of 17 judges in Auckland.

Chief judge Jackie Matthews said New Zealand is spoilt for choice when it comes to great quality icecreams, sorbets and gelatos that are made here.

"This year we have more entries which is great, we even have our first hemp product."

Advertisement

Matthews said the open creative category is always the most interesting.

"We have a korma curry gelato, an asparagus and cream cheese gelato and spiced chai icecream this year."

The awards, which are run by the New Zealand Manufacturers Association, have been held since 1997.

"It's great for companies to get feedback through the awards to help them improve to get the best possible outcome when it comes to exports."