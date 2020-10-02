Raymond Iveagh Jury has been sentenced to life in prison for the "ferocious" and "callous" murder of a man he once considered a brother - and his victim's sister says he is a ''coward''.

The Mongrel Mob member "pitilessly ignored" the pleas of Trevor Rikihana to spare his life as Jury violently beat, kicked and strangled the fellow gang member, who lived for up to 35 minutes after the fatal blows.

Jury, 58, was found guilty in August of murdering Rikihana, 69, a Rotorua man and member of the Rogue chapter of the Mongrel Mob, in the early hours of January 30 last year.

Yesterday in the High Court at Rotorua Justice Paul Davison sentenced him to life imprisonment with a minimum non-parole period of 17 years.

When the sentence became clear, the public gallery erupted in shouting and barking from Jury's whānau.

Members of his family started scaling the barrier between the public gallery and the dock to touch and kiss Jury.

More guards were called in to remove the family as they pulled gang signs and swore at Justice Davison.

One man yelled, "you don't care about Māori boys", while another woman screamed "racist c***" as she was removed from the public gallery.

Once the commotion died down, Jury turned to Justice Davison and said, "all right racist one, let's go".

Justice Davison finished the sentencing then Jury stormed out saying "f*** you s***head, f*** you all".

Prior to handing down the sentence, Justice Davison summed up the events of January 30, 2019, saying Jury strangled, violently beat and dragged Rikihana around a lawn before dumping his body on a friend's driveway.

The attack occurred at a semi-rural Owhata property after the pair became involved in a heated argument about money owed.

Though not witnessed, the attack was heard by Rikihana's niece Lauren Eketone, who was at the property and heard "stomps and kicks" and her uncle pleading for his life.

Eketone fled the property with her son, later saying she feared for her own life and that of her child.

Justice Davison said Rikihana was hit in the head with a hammer and, once on the ground, Jury continued to kick and stomp on Rikihana's head.

The injuries Rikihana sustained also suggested he was garroted with a towel that was later found to have his blood on it.

Justice Davison described the prolonged attack as ferocious, cruel, callous and extremely violent.

"[Rikihana's] pleas for his life to be spared were totally ignored by you as you continued to inflict fatal injuries on him.

"He was slight of stature, weighed 49kg, and was 168cm tall. He was completely unable to defend himself against you with your superior size and strength."

Justice Davison said Rikihana sustained 79 identifiable injuries, including 23 to his head and face, and 18 to his neck.

"This was a man who was in the same gang as you; a gang you describe as your true whānau, your brothers and fathers.

"You carried out this attack in a cruel and heartless fashion with a high level of brutality."

Justice Davison said Jury continued to deny the offending and showed no remorse for the impact it had had on others.

In a victim impact statement read out in court, Rikihana's sister described Jury as a "coward" and "despicable".

"My brother suffered a horrific death.

"I will miss my brother immensely, I know he was no angel and I may not have agreed with the decisions he made in his life but I loved him.

"I am devastated by what's happened. My whānau will continue to love each other and support each other to get through this. My brother's legacy will go on.

"You called him your brother. He was not your brother, he was my brother."

During the trial, the Crown argued Jury carried out the "prolonged violent attack" with "murderous intent".

However, Jury's lawyer Bill Nabney said it was now-deceased gang member Rex Maney who was responsible for the fatal blows.

In his closing arguments, Nabney said the text from Maney that Jury received on the morning of January 30 saying "the old c***'s dead" was "quite telling" in his involvement.

The jury trying him returned the verdict after six hours of deliberation.