

A mountain biker comforted two injured dog walkers after they fell 30m down a bank on Te Mata Peak about 7.45am on Wednesday.

Early confusion meant Fire and Emergency communications staff initially reported mountain bikers were injured.

Biker Ashton Ireland said the "freak accident" happened when the woman tripped over a tree root.

"[She] went over the bank. Her husband tried to save her but fell over the bank as well," he said.

Ireland spotted the pair when mountain biking with his dog.

"We'd passed Peak House and I saw the two walkers laying down the bank beside the road visibly in distress and injured.

"It would have been quite the tumble through trees and rocks."

Ireland said he cycled down to the couple before trying to calm them down and manoeuvring them into a comfortable position while waiting for emergency services.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said the two people suffered serious injuries and were taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital by ambulance.

A Hawke's Bay District Health Board spokeswoman said a man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s were assessed, treated and discharged by Wednesday afternoon.

Ireland, a business development manager and mountain biking hobbyist, said he had suffered a similar fate previously.

"I've had been choppered off the peak before myself after a biking accident, so it wasn't too scary for me," he said.

"It was just nice to be able to help somebody else. And it was amazing to see how quickly the emergency services were on the scene - they deserve a lot of credit."

Ireland said the couple had the appropriate attire for the blustery conditions.

"They were training for a tramp," he said.

"They were physically in good condition and wearing tramping boots.

"There was sufficient sign posting all around the park – it was just one of those freak accidents. It wasn't a dangerous path or area at all."