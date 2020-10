Two people were killed in a crash on Patea Rd in South Taranaki this morning.

The two-vehicle crash was reported around 10.30am on Patea Rd, part of State Highway 3 between Waverley and Pātea.

A St John spokesman said one person in a serious condition was flown to Whanganui Hospital.

The person, a 37 year old woman, has moderate injuries and is in stable condition.

The road was closed for several hours but reopened around 2pm after the Serious Crash Unit examined the scene.