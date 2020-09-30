

The farmer who died after a quad bike accident on a remote farm in Central Hawke's Bay has been named as Harry de Lautour.

The 33-year-old was reported missing from a farm on Rotohiwi Rd, Flemington, at about 1pm on Monday, after not returning from regular farm work.

A search and rescue operation was launched and de Lautour was found soon after.

WorkSafe said the incident occurred on steep terrain.

Police said the exact circumstances are still to be determined. An investigation has been opened by WorkSafe and the death has been referred to the coroner.

Advertisement

"Police pass on our deepest sympathies to his family and friends."

It's the second farm death in Hawke's Bay in as many weeks and the fourth across New Zealand in the last month.

Two involved tractors in Te Kuiti and Hastings and another involved a child in a dairy shed in Opotiki.

On September 17, one person was killed near Maraekakaho when a tractor likely slipped on steep terrain while feeding out.

Police have yet to officially release the name of the person killed and WorkSafe is still investigating the incident.

Hawke's Bay Federated Farmer's president Jim Galloway said both the fatalities in the region were "tragedies".

Galloway paid tribute to Harry de Lautour.

"The de Lautours are very well known and have done a heck of a lot for Hawke's Bay," Galloway told Stuff.

Advertisement

"People know them and it's hit a lot of people hard."

WorkSafe agriculture engagement lead Al McCone said farms slope surfaces are especially tricky at this time of year.

"It is a time of variable weather and growth, and variable ground surface conditions," he said.

"There is also a shortage of contractors and some farmers will be doing tractor work that normally a contractor might do with equipment better suited to the task.

"We cannot let these challenges contribute to loss of life or injury."

McCone also said seatbelts should always be worn when doing farm work.

Advertisement

"Mistakes happen and your seatbelt might be the difference between a sore neck and a broken one," he added.