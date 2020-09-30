A seriously injured skydiver who was flown to hospital over the weekend following a "very hard" landing remains in a critical condition.

Skydive Auckland operations manager Fiona McLaren said the dive was uneventful, with the competition parachute opening normally.

The skydiver sustained the injuries after hitting the ground while carrying out a high-performance landing during a solo descent, she said.

The man, who is a recreational sport skydiver, is aged in his 30s and is said to be very experienced.

Advertisement

He was flown by Westpac Rescue Helicopter to Auckland City Hospital following the incident on Saturday morning near Parakai, northwest of Auckland.

Emergency services were called about the incident around 10.20am. Photo / Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

An Auckland District Health Board spokeswoman told the Herald the skydiver remains in a critical condition but he is stable.

Weather conditions on Saturday were optimal for skydiving, McLaren said.

"The preliminary investigation suggests that the cause of the accident was most likely the result of the skydiver misjudging their landing approach."