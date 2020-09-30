

Te Aute College principal Shane Hiha says the school appreciates any political party that supports the "special character" of Māori boarding schools.

Labour's Ikaroa-Rāwhiti candidate Meka Whaitiri has announced the party will, if elected, commit $20 million to a fund to support NZ's four Māori boarding schools, three of which are in Hawke's Bay.

The fund would be designed to support them to continue to house, educate and manaaki the rangatahi in their care.

The money would help Hukarere College, St Joseph's Maori Girls' College and Te Aute College, Hiha said.

"By no stretch of the imagination are we rich schools," he said.

"A number of Māori represent the negative statistics in society and to help them get an education is really important.

"We have 60 boarders and there is every indication that we will have more next year."

Whaitiri said the Māori boarding schools carried on a tradition that had grown many great Māori leaders.

"This is a significant commitment acknowledging the history and legacy of these iconic Māori boarding schools and how they continue to contribute to Māoridom and the nation today," Whaitiri said.

"The rangatahi who attend these schools live and breathe tikanga, reo and develop a sense of whanaungatanga that can only be achieved inside these unique institutions.

"Successive governments have given up on Māori boarding schools, but Labour believes in the unique role they play, not just in educating rangatahi, but in instilling Māori values in the next generation of leaders."

She said $20m would allow schools like Hukarere to preserve their special character through much-needed building upgrades and will directly benefit the rangatahi learning and boarding at these schools.

"This is an investment in Ikaroa-Rāwhiti and our future leaders,' Whaitiri said.

"As someone whose parents, grandparents, great-grandparents, sister, brothers and nieces have attended these schools, I know how important this commitment will be to many whānau."