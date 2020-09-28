There are two new cases of Covid-19, both detected in a managed isolation facility.

One arrived on a flight from Ukraine on September 23 via the United Arab Emirates, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

The other arrived on a flight from Pakistan via the United Arab Emirates, also on September 23.

"They were on the same flight but not travelling together," the Ministry said.

"Both individuals tested positive as a result of tests done around day three and have been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility."

There are no new cases in the community.

There are 18 people isolating in the Auckland quarantine facility from the community, which includes 9 people who have tested positive for Covid-19 and their household contacts.

One person is in hospital with Covid-19. The patient is in isolation on a general ward at Middlemore Hospital in Auckland.

Public health services continue to contact trace, test and isolate close contacts of three community cases reported on September 23.

There are a total of 44 close contacts associated with those cases, all of whom are self-isolating.

All but one of them has returned negative test results and the remaining result is pending.

The trio is a family group linked to the September 11 chartered flight from Christchurch to Auckland for people leaving a managed isolation facility having completed their 14 day-stay.

Also on the flight was the man who tested positive for Covid-19 at the weekend whose virus is thought to have had a rare three-week incubation period.

Since August 11, the ministry's contact tracing team has identified 4079 close contacts of cases, of which all have been contacted and are self-isolating or have completed their self-isolation.

"Our total number of active cases is 55; of those, 29 are imported cases in MIQ facilities, and 26 are community cases," the ministry said.

"Our total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 is 1479, which is the number we report to the World Health Organization.

"Yesterday our laboratories processed 3,636 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 955,590."

Again, Kiwis have been asked to remain vigilant during the school holidays to stop any spread of the virus.

When flying to, through or from Auckland it is mandatory to wear a mask. It's also encouraged to wear a mask when flying on all other regional routes.

"We all need to remain vigilant these school holidays to stop any spread of Covid-19," the ministry said.

"While many people will be enjoying a break over the next two weeks, it's also important to remember that the Covid-19 virus exploits any opportunity to spread."

If you become unwell on holiday, the Ministry urges people to call Healthline, your GP or nurse practitioner who can advise on whether a virus test is needed.

If you're told to get a test, do not wait until you get home to get tested.

Good hygiene practises should be maintained, including washing and drying your hands, or using hand sanitiser if you're unable to wash your hands.

People should also sign in to places using the Covid Tracer app or by keeping a record of where you have been.

"This is especially important when on holiday because you may not remember all the locations you've visited," the ministry said.

There are now 2,283,600 users registered on NZ COVID Tracer app.

The app has recorded a total of 78,171,245 poster scans, and users have created 3,412,520 manual diary entries in NZ COVID Tracer.

Deportee escapes

There were no new cases yesterday, however, a recent deportee from Australia managed to break out of managed isolation in Auckland.

Head of managed isolation and quarantine Air Commodore Darryn Webb confirmed yesterday a man had escaped from the Ramada Federal St.

The man, who was on his 12th day of isolation, tied bedsheets together before scaling down four storeys to the ground.

The bedsheet ladder was discovered at 8.20am by on-site security, and the escapee presented himself at the front gate four minutes later.

Authorities were investigating to establish what time he left the facility. Security at the MIQ facility was subsequently beefed up.

Authorities are investigating how long the escapee had been out of his room for.

It came on a day there were no new cases of Covid-19 to report.

However, as travel increased throughout the country this week during the school holidays, Kiwis were urged not to be complacent.

"If you have symptoms and are away from home, call Healthline, who will be able to tell you where you can get a test," the ministry said.

People should continue to maintain good hygiene practices and sign in when they visit new places, either by the Covid Tracer app or by keeping a record.

One person was in isolation on a general ward at Middlemore Hospital yesterday too.