A quarantined traveller has been caught trying to escape from an Auckland hotel after tying bedsheets together to scale four storeys down.

The man - who had been deported from Australia earlier this month - was swiftly taken into custody by police at the Ramada hotel in Auckland's Federal St.

The head of managed isolation and quarantine, Air Commodore Darryn Webb, confirmed on-site security staff had discovered the bedsheet ladder at 8.20am this morning.

They were hanging from a fourth floor room window.

Advertisement

As staff began investigating the guest presented himself at the hotel's front gate about four minutes later, Webb said.

He was taken into police custody.

"So far, we have been unable to establish what time the man absconded the facility," Webb said.

Police were now investigating, including reviewing CCTV footage of the man's movements.

Security at the facility was also being reviewed, Webb said.

The man had been deported from Australia to New Zealand and arrived on September 16.

He tested negative on day three of his stay.