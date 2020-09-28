Auckland Harbour Bridge is re-open after it was closed earlier this morning because of strong wind gusts - but there are warnings it may be shut again if conditions demand.

Three lanes are now open in each direction, Auckland Transport says.

"Please expect significant delays and cancellations to services as the Auckland Harbour Bridge returns to normal and also note the bridge may close again on short notice."

The bridge was closed earlier this morning when wind gusts reached 98km/hr.

Traffic is gridlocked in both directions approaching the bridge and crashes on the Northwestern and Southern motorways are also causing delays across the city.

UPDATE 7:55AM

With an easing of strong wind gusts three lanes in each direction will shortly REOPEN. Please delay your journey until congestion on either side of the Bridge starts to ease. ^TPhttps://t.co/kuYv8uRRQJ — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) September 28, 2020

Police said just after 7.30am that motorists can expect lengthy delays on alternative routes as well - with southbound traffic on the North Shore being diverted to the Upper Harbour Highway and northbound traffic from the Auckland CBD to the North Shore being diverted through SH16.

"We want people to delay travel and work from home if they can," they said.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has said for several days that they were prepared to close the bridge if gusts reached more than 80km/h.

"A decision has been made to close all lanes on the harbour bridge to look after the safety of drivers and the bridge whilst the structure is still damaged and in a compromised state," NZTA said morning.

"The full bridge closure will remain in place until further notice. The bridge team is working closely with MetService to get advice on when it is safe to re-open the lanes.

"Waka Kotahi acknowledges closing lanes on the bridge will cause major disruption and inconvenience, however safety is our top priority and the lanes closures will be lifted as soon as it is safe to do so."

'Unbelievable' - commuter shares his frustration as the Harbour Bridge is closed due to high winds. Video / Paolo Vasori

NZTA said congestion was heavy and urged people to work from home where possible and avoid unnecessary travel.

"Check your route before you travel and use the Western Ring Route via SH16 and SH18 as an alternative to SH1 and the bridge."

Ongoing strong wind gusts have been a concern since the weekend and the bridge team has been continually measuring wind levels to assess whether the bridge has to close.

A crash on the Southern Motorway, after the Ellerslie Panmure Highway on-ramp, was also blocking a lane citybound.

One crash on the Northwestern Motorway was blocking the right lane citybound just prior to St Lukes Rd.

And there was nother crash on the Northwestern Motorway, northbound, just after the Royal Road overbridge.

Waka Kotahi NZTA reported it at 8.05am.

The dark red line shows where traffic is heavy. Photo / Google Maps

The New Zealand Herald's Sophie Ryan was on a bus on the approach to the Harbour Bridge and says after waiting for about half an hour passengers got pretty tense, and there was some strong discussions held over whether to turn back or continue to wait.

"Ultimately the passengers asked to all turn around and the bus driver managed to turn around and onto the northbound side of the Northern Motorway."

She says he drove along to the Akoranga off-ramp and let them off the bus at the Akoranga bus station.

Ryan says there were crowds of around 60 people and around a dozen buses.

She says people have been trying to figure out whether any buses would take them to the city or whether they'd be able to get a bus back to their North Shore destination.

"A lot of people were also on their phone to their bosses it sounded like, explaining they were going to very late to work - and lots of people just really frustrating and really fed up with the whole situation."

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY, NORTHBOUND - 6:40AM

A crash is blocking one middle lane citybound after Ellerslie Panmure Hwy on-ramp. Pass with care and expect delays. ^TP pic.twitter.com/88x0MoZgZI — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) September 28, 2020

Mewservice duty forecaster Georgina Griffiths said by 8am, gusts will sit about or just under the 80km/h mark.

"But it will be touch and go," she said.

"We will be monitoring it very carefully."

Griffiths said just before 7am, a cold front passed over the bridge - sending gusts that reached 98km/h.

At 7.30am, she said the city was seeing the worst of the situation - which might be some consolation for those Aucklanders sitting in traffic.

The MetService said the rest of the day would continue to bring gusts of up to 80km/h on the bridge and there would be strong northwesterly winds around Auckland.

Those wondering about tomorrow's commute will be happy to know that light winds are forecast in the city for the next three to four days.

SH16 NORTHWESTERN MWY, EASTBOUND - 7:10AM

A crash is blocking the right lane citybound just prior to St Lukes Rd. Pass with care. Expect delays. ^TP pic.twitter.com/Y7VZNlI7Dx — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) September 28, 2020

Earlier, high-sided vehicles and motorcyclists were being strongly urged to avoid the bridge completely and instead use the Western Ring Route.

Traffic was building on State Highway 1 heading to the Auckland CBD.

Motorway cameras show bumper-to-bumper congestion on SH1 from Esmonde Road, Northcote Road and Tristram Ave.

It has been just over week since a strut on the bridge was damaged when a truck tipped over in a freak gust of up to 127km/h.

A temporary repair has been installed and work to put in a permanent fixture will not be complete for several weeks, NZTA said.