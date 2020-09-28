National leader Judith Collins will be hoping that her campaigning efforts have helped National close the gap with Labour in the polls.

A week after the first leaders' debate, a 1News/Colmar Brunton poll will give New Zealanders a better idea of both major parties' level of support.

This time last week, the same poll revealed National was at 31 per cent – that's down 1 percentage point on the poll prior.

Although Labour was down by 5 per cent, it was still well in the lead with 48 per cent.

That's enough to form a government by itself.

The Greens were on 6 per cent on the 1News poll, just 1 per cent behind Act.

New Zealand First was well below the 5 per cent threshold at 2 per cent.

Tonight's poll comes just a day after last night's Newshub/Reid Research poll which also showed Labour well out in front on 50 per cent.

That was almost 20 per cent higher than National's 29.6 per cent level of support.

Political polls become much more frequent closer to polling day – from now on, new numbers will be out at least once a week.

Tonight's poll was taken from Wednesday until last night.

That means it will take into consideration how voters responded to National's agriculture and social policies.

It would also take into account Labour's plan to phase out all single-use plastic by 2025.