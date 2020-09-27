Auckland motorists are being warned of strong winds on the harbour bridge early this morning.

The Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency issued an alert for drivers using State Highway 1 and the bridge at 6.15am.

"Please obey the speed signs. Take extra care, especially if you are in a high-sided vehicle or riding a motorcycle."

Gusts were nearing the 70km/h mark early on - reaching 67km/h at 6.30am. At its peak overnight, gusts got up to around 75km/h.

Advertisement

A passenger on a double-decker bus said she was "nervous" as they went over the bridge - no less because it was travelling on the far-left lane, nearest the ocean.

SH1 AKL HARBOUR BRIDGE - STRONG WINDS – 6:15AM

There is currently a strong winds warning in place for #SH1 Auckland Harbour Bridge. Please obey the speed signs. Take extra care, especially if you are in a high-sided vehicle or riding a motorcycle. ^TH pic.twitter.com/Tm85YMZ1Ec — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) September 27, 2020

Meteorologist Rob Kerr said it will be the windiest around lunch time; when gusts are expected to reach 80km/h.

Overnight, however, will be the true test - when gusts will hit 90km/h between midnight and 3am.

That will be the windiest conditions reported on the bridge since a strut was badly damaged when a truck tipped over in freak winds of up to 127km/h just over a week ago, Kerr said.

The damage has been temporarily fixed - but not before Auckland faced several days of traffic chaos around the city; particularly in and around the bridge and via the alternative Western Ring Route.

The animation below shows very cold (deep blue) air moving in from the southwest during the start of next week. This, in combination with showers, means we are likely to see snow fall to sea level over the lower South Island - the lowest we've seen this year. ^AC pic.twitter.com/AZARC3PdFy — MetService (@MetService) September 27, 2020

Yesterday, NZTA senior journey manager Neil Walker said more unsettled weather with wind gusts up to 75km/h was forecast for this morning with winds up to 80km/h on Tuesday.

"The Auckland Harbour Bridge is safe for use despite the damage done to the superstructure last Friday.

"However, it is in a vulnerable state until we complete a permanent repair so we want to do all we can to protect the bridge and the people using it. Safety is our absolute priority."

Advertisement

North Shore residents are once again being urged to travel outside peak hours or to use public transport - either the bus or ferry - to get over the bridge in order to ease congestion on the bridge.

Aucklanders are waking up to showers this morning. Strong westerly winds are also on the forecast, the MetService says.

Gusts of up to 48km/h are on the cards too. A temperature high of 16C is expected today.

But at 6.30am, the temperature outside was feeling more like "three layers" and one windproof garment kind of weather, the MetService said.