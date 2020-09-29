Methamphetamine is Ikaroa-Rāwhiti's biggest issue says Māori Party candidate Heather Te Au-Skipworth in this Local Focus video.

Labour candidate Meka Whaitiri says housing is an issue throughout the extensive electorate.

"In the next three years, if we're elected back in, I'd be really pleased to announce how many homes that we've built here in Hawke's Bay," she said.

Green candidate Elizabeth Kerekere said the biggest issue was how a response to Covid-19 would be co-ordinated.

All candidates stressed there were many major issues in the extensive electorate, which stretches from East Cape to parts of Wellington.

Whaitiri first won the seat in 2014, increasing her margin in 2017 with 51 per cent of the vote.

Also standing in Ikaroa-Rāwhiti:

• Kelly Thurston for the Outdoors Party

• Melissa Hill for New Conservatives

• Waitangi Kupenga for Advance NZ