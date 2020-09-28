Rotorua councillor Tania Tapsell was selected as the National Party candidate in June for East Coast in the 2020 general election.

Current MP Anne Tolley has held the seat for 15 years and is not seeking re-election but will be on the Party list.

Despite being under 30, Tapsell already has a wealth of experience in politics.

She has been a Rotorua Lakes councillor since 2013 when she was elected at 21 and her great uncle, Sir Peter Tapsell, was an Eastern Māori MP and Speaker.

In this Local Focus video Tapsell talks about her background in local government and why she's the right candidate to fill Anne Tolley's shoes. She also admits to having a penchant for rotten corn.