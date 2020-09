Three people have been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, commission of a crime with a firearm and demands with intent to steal after gunshots were heard in Castlecliff on Thursday.

A member of the public called Whanganui police yesterday, saying they had heard gunshots and another person reported seeing two men carrying firearms.

The armed offenders squad, a dog unit and a helicopter were called.

Three men, aged 24, 25 and 19, are due to appear in Whanganui District Court.