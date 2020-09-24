Former Auditor-General Martin Matthews has landed a job in local government, which will see him holding Wellington's regional council to account for its financial management.

Matthews was the head of the Ministry of Transport when fraudster Joanne Harrison stole $750,000. Harrison was jailed for the fraud and has now been deported from New Zealand. She also stole from a previous employer, Tower Insurance.

Once Matthews found out about the ministry fraud, he launched the investigation which eventually led to her conviction.

After his tenure at the ministry ended, Matthews was appointed Auditor-General - but he says he was forced by MPs to resign six months later.



He has more recently told media that the past years have been a "horrendous" time for his family – "it's changed our lives".

He said he has been turned away from a number of jobs where he felt he was well qualified – but he was asked to not apply as he was "too toxic".

The job at Greater Wellington Regional Council is as independent chair of its Finance, Risk and Assurance Committee.

It's considered a key role that looks over the council's financial and risk management, and services, such as auditing of financial statements and regulatory compliance.

Council chairman Daran Ponter welcomed Matthews to the role in a statement.

"We are really pleased to be able to announce Mr Matthews' appointment. We believe he will provide the council with the expert, external and independent assessment of council performance required to promote public confidence in our activities.

"We believe he not only has a range of appropriate professional disciplines but also the curiosity and the courage required to question and challenge reports on Greater Wellington's performance."

Matthews' experience at senior levels with transport issues is seen as a big win for the council, considering its public transport responsibilities and partnership in Let's Get Wellington Moving.

The council was reportedly impressed with his measured manner, people-centred approach, and comments from referees on his collaborative style.

At the end of last year Matthews launched a petition seeking an independent review of the way he was treated as Auditor-General and a payout for damages.

Matthews said he felt like his "scalp" was offered up by politicians who needed to get rid of him to please voters before the last election.

An attempt to have his case re-examined by Parliament was later rejected.

Greater Wellington Regional Council has agreed the remuneration for the chair role will be $13,500 annually on top of an additional daily meeting fee of $1300.

The next meeting of the committee is on October 20.