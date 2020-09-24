Covid 19 Coronavirus: Government warning to holidaying Aucklanders - don't go to big events, stay home if you're sick

TAucklanders are being told to keep away from big events and not travel if there's a hint of illness. Photo / Peter Meecham

Auckland families taking a break across New Zealand for school holidays are being warned by the Government to "take their alert level with them" and avoid mass gatherings to stop the spread of Covid-19.

The disrupted third term ends today and the traditional exodus from the city is about to take place so the Unite Against Covid-19 website has issued an important message for those leaving the region to behave as if they were in alert level 2.

This meant not going to any gatherings including concerts, sporting events or bars with more than 100 people. The exception is for funeral or tangihanga.

The rest of the country is now back at alert level 1 where there are no limits on gatherings.

We strongly encourage Aucklanders who leave the region to ‘take their Alert Level with them’ by continuing to avoid gatherings of over 100 people and by wearing masks on public transport. pic.twitter.com/T5doBdO0au — Unite against COVID-19 (@covid19nz) September 24, 2020

And there's a special advisory to Aucklanders

who have even as much as a sniffle: put any heading-away plans on hold.

"If you have any cold or flu symptoms at all, we recommend not travelling — stay at home and get tested," says the

website.

"You're encouraged to behave as if you're carrying your alert level with you. Consider avoiding gatherings of more than 100 people, unless you're going to a funeral or tangihanga."

The dedicated Government infection website reminds holidaymakers to keep practising good hygiene, maintain physical distancing, and wear a face covering when people are unable to maintain physical distance.

The warning was issued as a spate of new infections have come to light in a group of recently returned travellers who had completed their 14 days in managed isolation.

On Wednesday three new community cases were revealed, all linked to a charter flight that ferried people between Christchurch and Auckland on September 11.

Three people in a family were now infected with Covid-19 but before they were tested had met five family groups from around New Zealand for a holiday in the central North Island.

The 18 others in the reunion group came from Bay of Plenty, Wellington, Christchurch and Hamilton.

There are now 13 locations of interest between Auckland and Taupo, including St Lukes, one of Auckland's biggest malls.

The Government will next review Auckland's alert level on October 5, the second week of the school holidays.

Any change would

take place at midnight on Wednesday that same week.