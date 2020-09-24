A man has been charged with the murder of a 42-year-old woman.

On Monday evening, police were called to an address in Papatoetoe after the woman's sudden death.

They launched a homicide investigation and today arrested a 47-year-old man who was known to the victim. He has been charged with murder.

He is expected to appear in the Manukau District Court tomorrow morning.

Police said in a statement they were still in the process of ensuring all next-of-kin have been notified overseas and would not be in a position to release the woman's name until that has been completed.

"Our deepest thoughts and sympathies are with the victim's family at this extremely difficult time."