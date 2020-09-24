As Auckland moves down to alert level 2 and a new community cluster starts to form, we'll learn soon if this latest outbreak has spread further in the past 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health was expected to send its latest update at 1pm but as at 1:50 pm no details had been released. There is no live media conference today and the details will be announced in a press release.

After a run of successive zero cases, three people in the community linked to a charter flight between Christchurch to Auckland for people leaving managed isolation yesterday tested positive for Covid-19.

The health ministry revealed they were a family group who flew on the September 11 plane after having completed their 14 day stay.

Also on the flight was the man who tested positive for Covid-19 at the weekend whose virus is thought to have had a rare three-week incubation period.

The latest cases were seated near the infected man.

There were 86 people on the charter flight. So far 63 have returned a negative test.

Another case from the man's earlier Delhi-Fiji flight has now been genomically sequenced, and the result is a close match. The case is still being investigated, but he is now thought to have contracted Covid-19 before arriving in New Zealand.

There are currently 62 people with Covid in New Zealand. Twenty-eight people are imported cases in quarantine facilities and 34 are community cases.

The Auckland August cluster, which sparked the latest regional lockdown, stands at 178 cases to date.

Since August 11, 4,014 people have been identified as close contacts of cases, of which 4,006 have been contacted and self-isolating or have completed self-isolation. The remaining eight people are still be tracked down.

Meanwhile, health authorities also announced they have discovered the true first case of Covid-19 in New Zealand and the start of community transmission.



The health ministry made the finding after a Waikato man returned a weak positive result after getting tested for a sore throat.

Serology test results indicated an old infection of the virus which dated back to February 21.

At the time a family member was visiting New Zealand from Italy. The entire household fell ill with symptoms consistent with Covid-19 but did not get tested at the time as they did not meet strict testing criteria.

The infected family member from Italy was now regarded as the index case for Covid arriving in New Zealand after reporting symptoms on February 21, a week before the previous first reported case on February 28.

Five other family members who started falling ill within the week have been identified as historical probable cases of the virus and the first locally acquired community transmission.