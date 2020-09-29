Taxing the rich to alleviate family poverty is a good idea, but now is not the time, says Ikaroa-Rāwhiti MP and Labour candidate Meka Whaitiri in this Local Focus video.

"It isn't a silver bullet," she says. "You actually need a suite of policies to deal with something this nation has never ever experienced - and that is the Coronavirus/Covid-19."

Green candidate Elizabeth Kerekere says dealing with poverty is not simple.

"There is no one simple quick fix that is going to change people's lives," she says.

While Māori Party candidate Heather Skipworth-Te Au says its not about benefiting poor families against rich families.

"Our Whānau First policy will ensure that equality is met, because the current spend of government is spent the wrong way."

Also standing in Ikaroa-Rāwhiti:

• Kelly Thurston for the Outdoors Party

• Melissa Hill for New Conservatives

• Waitangi Kupenga for Advance NZ