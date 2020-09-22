

Two adults and five children were injured after a car rolled on State Highway 51, near Awatoto on Tuesday evening.

Emergency services were called to the crash near the Ravensdown factory in Awatoto, Napier, about 6.28pm on Tuesday.

Police said a car had rolled, blocking one lane of traffic for a short period of time.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said: "We arrived to find a car with seven patients – two adults and five children."

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said seven patients were transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

Three were in a moderate condition and four were in a minor condition.

Four ambulances attended the crash.

Police are investigating the cause.

