Grayson Randell and his mother Kirsty are shaken and angry after the 14-year-old was attacked by a pair of dogs on Monday evening at St Leonard's Park in Hastings.

Randell was running through the park about 5pm in preparation for school cross country on Friday when the incident occurred.

"A dog came up to me, and I thought it was trying to play with me but it started biting my shirt and ripping my shirt," he said.

When another dog joined in, Randell said he tried running around their owners, which he described as a mother and young daughter, hoping they could regain control over them.

When that didn't work, the teenager jumped over a nearby fence to get away, after which he said the owners immediately left the park.

"Grayson was lying on the ground crying and screaming in pain," Kirsty Randell said.

"I've kinda turned a bit angry, because I'm just dumbfounded that a human being would watch that happen and then walk away and not do anything to help them, I think that's disgraceful."

The Randells are both very grateful to a pair of nurses, Ririana and Ritihia Takizaki, who happened to be in the park at the time and helped Grayson get home then spent about an hour and a half giving him first aid.

"If it hadn't have been for them I don't know what would have happened," Kirsty said.

"The doctor said they'd done a really good job of cleaning the wounds and dressing them."

After that doctor's visit in the morning, the Randells lodged a report with police on Tuesday afternoon.

Kirsty said she wants to see the dogs taken from their owners and wants the owners to be charged for walking away without helping.

Grayson Randell's wounds before they were patched up. Photo / Supplied

Police said the matter will be assigned to an officer for further inquiries.

Hastings District Council said the incident had not yet been reported to its animal control team.