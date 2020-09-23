

A Hawke's Bay landowner is calling for lower speed limits on a road beloved by visitors after finding four cars in six weeks wrecked in his fence.

Matt Bron woke up on Monday morning to find a second car in the past fortnight crashed through his property's fencing on Te Mata Peak Rd, Havelock North.

Bron said the cost of fixing the fencing could reach upwards of $1500 each time it happens.

"The most we've spent on fixing the fence is $1500 and the most recent one is going to cost us $800 as they crashed through and broke the post," he said.

"The other times they've all cost above $400."

Bron added: "We have never received a penny in reparations or assistance from police or council in fixing the fences."

Matt Bron says the cost of fixing his properties fencing can reach upwards of $1500 each time a car crashes on his land. Photo / Warren Buckland

Bron, who has lived on the road for seven years, said at least one car a year on average had to be pulled from his property's fencing.

Bron says he fears someone will be killed.

"Every night this road turns into a racetrack for boy racers," he said.

"We've watched 30 cars in a train racing up the peak, told police, and nothing happens."

Hastings District Council says "slippery when wet" and "slow down" warning signs have been erected on Te Mata Peak Rd after a recent increase in crashes.

An HDC spokeswoman said a management plan for the lower section of the road was in the works, but was subject to funding allocations and approvals in its Long-Term Plan.

"The design options include road and shoulder widening and guard rails where appropriate," she said.

"Because of the nature of this area, there are significant engineering challenges that are being worked through to find cost-effective solutions. Once complete, this will be discussed with residents."

Bron said the issue of livestock was an added problem.

"The fact we can't put stock in that paddock until the fence is fixed, but we can't fix the fence until the car is removed is incredibly frustrating," he said.

"It's fortunate there wasn't any stock in there in the most recent case, otherwise we'd have woken up to dead goats, too."

Bron said police were unable to provide details of those involved in the crashes for privacy reasons, leaving another bitter taste in his mouth.

"They are allowed to breach our fence and leave their vehicle here, but we can't get their names to see if we can claim some insurance.

"The bad guys are protected, but we're powerless. "We're the victims here."

On August 7, another car went off the side of Te Mata Peak Rd. Photo / Paul Taylor

A Te Mata Park Trust spokeswoman said while it was unaware of any problems within the park's boundaries, discussions with the council were "in the pipeline" to discuss safety concerns on that stretch of road.

"The trust are fully supportive of making this road safer for vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians," she said.

"I understand that the council are addressing various issues associated with Te Mata Peak Rd."

A police spokeswoman said police had received a report of the crashed car on Monday morning. Hawke's Bay Today has approached police for further comment.