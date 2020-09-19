Labour has reignited one of the most contentious issues of the 2017 election by accusing National of "basic error" in the costing of its policies.

The party's finance spokesman Grant Robertson this morning accused National of leaving a $4 billion gap in its economic plan.

The so-called error is in regards to the savings National would make by cancelling its contributions to the NZ Super Fund.

National's finance spokesman Paul Goldsmith admitted they had missed some changes made to the Super Fund payments between the Budget Economic and Fiscal Update in May and last week's Pre-Election Fiscal and Economic Update.

Advertisement

"Technical changes between the Prefu and Befu model give a slightly different track for Super Fund contributions.

"It changes the debt target in 15 years by 1 per cent," Goldsmith said.

"Labour have quietly cut the Super Fund to reduce debt, which they didn't announce and we missed. We are surprised, given their criticism of us for suspending payments to the Super Fund.

"The immediate economic crisis is unchanged. We realise that we need to create a better future by the actions of the next government. Not by arguing about theoretical contributions in the 2030s."

National's economic plan said scrapping the contributions would save $19.1 billion – but Robertson said Treasury's estimates show the Government would have been contributing $15 billion over that time.

"National has used the wrong numbers," Robertson said.

"The mistake means they have $4 billion less of so-called 'savings' to pay for their ill-thought-through plan.

"This begs the question of whether there are other mistakes in their plan."

Advertisement

The accusations of accounting errors strike a remarkably similar tone to similar allegations made in the 2017 campaign, only the roles were reversed.

Back then, it was National's finance spokesman Steven Joyce accusing the then-Labour opposition of having an "$11.7 billion fiscal hole".

Finance Minister Grant Robertson. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Labour fiercely denied this – but did concede its levels of new spending would be tight for four years.

Today, Robertson was taking aim at National's credibility for making what he called a "basic error".

"Not only is National's proposal irresponsible when New Zealand needs stability and certainty, they are showing they lack the experience to run the economy."

For the second time in the space of a week, he made reference to former National Prime Ministers, John Key and Bill English.

Advertisement

"There is no John Key or Bill English there any more. No one who knows how to run a Budget would have made a basic mistake like this."

He again said National's numbers show that the party would need to make cuts to key services, such as health and education, to make the figures add up.

This is something National's finance spokesman Paul Goldsmith has denied, and has promised not to cut spending in these areas, if elected.

"National's policy is desperate, irresponsible and unaffordable," Robertson said.