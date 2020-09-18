A woman has been arrested and charged with accessory after the escape of murderer Katrina Epiha, who has been on the run for over a week.

Another four people have been arrested as police continue to hunt Epiha.

The 22-year-old escaped custody while being transferred from Middlemore Hospital back to prison in the early hours of last Friday, September 11.

Police said that as part of their enquiries, a number of search warrants were executed throughout Counties Manukau overnight.

Advertisement

A woman was charged with being an accesory. She was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, along with three other people who were jointly charged.

A man was also arrested for a breach of conditions.

All five are due to appear before the Manukau District Court today.

"At this time, Epiha remains outstanding, however Police continue to follow lines of enquiry and remain committed to locating her," they said in a statement.

"Police would like to remind anyone assisting her in her efforts to evade Police that they face being prosecuted."

Epiha, was convicted of fatally stabbing Alicia Maree Nathan, 32, and threatening to kill another woman at an Avonhead property, in Christchurch, when she was still a teenager in August 2017.

She is considered dangerous and members of the public have been warned not to approach her.

At the time of her escape, she was wearing a black long-sleeved top with a white shirt underneath, grey track pants and light pink shoes.

Advertisement

She has a piercing on her nose and another just under the left side of her mouth and two distinctive tattoos across her face.

Epiha also has links to the Mongrel Mob gang.

It was revealed the prisoner - who required medical treatment that could only be done at a hospital - managed to get away despite having been handcuffed to one of two Corrections officers she was with at the time.

Department of Corrections regional commissioner Lynette Cave said in a statement: "She was accompanied by two Corrections officers. The prisoner was handcuffed to one of those Corrections officers."

Police were called immediately and have been actively searching for her since then, Cave said.

"A full operational review into the circumstances of the incident is being carried out."

Advertisement

Anyone who has any information on the whereabouts of Epiha is urged to contact the police via 111, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.