A new poll has revealed Labour candidate Helen White is miles ahead in the hotly contested fight for the Auckland Central electorate.

The seat is held by popular National Party incumbent Nikki Kaye but she is standing down and Newshub's The Nation has done its first ever Reid Research poll on the electorate to reveal who is ahead in the race to be her replacement.

With Labour riding high in the party vote, its candidate Helen White was thought to be the frontrunner.

Newshub's Reid Research poll has put White at 42.3 per cent, while National's Emma Mellow is at 26.6 per cent the Greens' Chloe Swarbrick at 24.2 per cent.

White ran 2017 when she won 40 per cent of the candidate votes - more than the Labour vote of 38 per cent.

The National Party's Auckland Central electorate candidate Emma Mellow. Photo / Brett Phibbs

National chose a relative unknown, bank PR manager Mellow, following a late, messy selection process which gave National a stumbling start in the contest.

The Green Party's Auckland Central candidate Chloe Swarbrick. Photo / Loading Docs

With the Greens hovering around the crucial 5 per cent threshold in public polling, an electorate win would be a lifeline for the Greens to stay in Parliament.