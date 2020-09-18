Vote2020

Four weeks before Election Day, the NZ Herald looks at some of the highlights and low-lights of the past week on the campaign trail - including a tit for tax exchange, an attempt to spin

QUOTES OF THE WEEK: TIT FOR TAX:

POP THE SPIN:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

PHOTO OF THE WEEK:

Related articles:

MOST UNUSUAL POLICY:

CRUSHER, WHEREFORE ART THOU CRUSHER?

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

BLUNDER OF THE WEEK: Treasury and the $44.8 billion typo