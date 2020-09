An 82-year-old man has died after being hit by a car in Thames.

Emergency services were sent to the scene on Queen St just after midday Thursday.

The man was taken to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition where he later died.

Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash to help with their ongoing inquiries into the cause.

Information can be passed on via 105 or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting file 200918/2580.