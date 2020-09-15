

A witness of a possible ram-raid attempt at a dairy in Pirimai, Napier says her car was almost hit by the fleeing vehicle which "sped-off with no lights on".

Police received a report of a car crashing into a building Trinity Cres about 8.05pm on Tuesday.

A spokesperson said the vehicle then left the scene.

"At this stage it's unclear whether anything was stolen," they said.

"The vehicle involved has been located by Police and a scene guard was in place overnight."

The witness, who took a picture of the crash around 8.10pm, said it happened at Pirimai Food Market.

"We must have come past just as or after it happened," she said.

"We turned around and went back and I took a picture. The white car in the picture sped off around the corner with no lights on almost hitting us before the police got there."