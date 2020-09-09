On this week's podcast

The sinking of the Gulf Livestock 1 has caused live animal shipments to be suspended. Is this warranted? We talk about the decision, whether it is political, and what its effects are on the farmers.

We talk with Alex Berezow, doctor of microbiology. We have had numerous requests for his further comments on Covid-19. And after six months in Poland, you'll be interested in his thoughts on his return to Seattle.

And we insert some balance in the media coverage of the presidential election (there's a lot of catchup to do).

And Mrs Producer and the Mailroom.

Your ongoing comments will form a part of each podcast.

