By RNZ

Drugs and cellphones have been discovered being smuggled into Rimutaka Prison.

The haul of contraband - which includes 1.5g of methamphetamine, more than 50g of cannabis, and 10 mobile phones - was found last Thursday while a delivery vehicle was being searched entering the Wellington-region facility.

There were also 30 LSD tabs and 200g of tobacco.

Prison director Viv Whelan says the find is another example of their commitment to keeping their facility safe.

Police are now investigating the incident.

The police have been investigating possible corruption at Rimutaka Prison for the past eight weeks.

RNZ understands the investigation relates to gang members, money laundering and inmates paying Corrections staff.