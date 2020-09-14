Trampolines have been flying through the air as strong winds sweep across the lower North Island.
A strong wind warning is in place for Wellington and Wairarapa today with northwesterly gusts reaching 120km/h.
Fire and Emergency NZ shift commander Belinda Beets says crews have been busy overnight with callouts to Island Bay, Aro Valley, Lower Hutt, Upper Hutt and Carterton.
She says around 1.20am a trampoline took flight in Stokes Valley - but they managed to capture it and return it to its owner.
Another tramp flew through a window in Carterton but was retrieved and secured.
Beets says power lines also came down in Carterton and the Hutt Valley, a railway arm was bent in the wind in Wairarapa, and they helped secure loose roofing iron in a number of Wellington suburbs.
There's also disruption on the water this morning with Wellington harbour ferries running to a restricted timetable due to the wind.
Remutaka Hill Road has since reopened after being closed due to wind gusts of more than 140km/h.