Emergency services are attending a house fire in Grey Lynn, where a person has died.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) were called to the Tuarangi Rd property shortly before 8.20pm.

Northern shift manager Carrin Larking said two crews attended the blaze, reported to be a stovetop fire.

"On arrival we did remove one person from the property," she said.

A police spokeswoman said one person had died at the scene, although initial indications suggested it was due to a medical event.

Officers were assisting Fenz at the house, she said.

