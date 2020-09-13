Parliament is forever buzzing with activity and, no doubt, stress for many of those who frequent its hallways.

But at least one beehive is the source of happiness and sweet delights for Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Sharing a photo of it online, Ardern showed off a small wooden model of a beehive - on top of an actual beehive at her home in Wellington, Premier House.

"Brief stop in Wellington [on] our way to Dunedin and a chance to check on the bees at Premier House," she wrote on Instagram.

"The Beehive on top of the beehive was made by the Men's Shed in Matamata [what feels like a lifetime ago], but it never ceases to make me smile."

The model was created especially by the Matamata Community Men's Shed and presented to Ardern at Parliament last year; alongside a base that was painted by schoolchildren at Matamata Primary School.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern pictured with the beehive piece created by the Matamata Community Men's Shed. Photo / James Sainsbury via Matamata Community Men's Shed

The PM was so impressed with the mini beehive, she sent a letter to the group to express her thanks.

"It is such a beautiful piece. I am really looking forward to seeing it in place.

"Thank you all so much. I appreciate the time and trouble you took to create it."

The typed letter included a handwritten note by Ardern.

"Thanks again. I'm so looking forward to installing the 'Beehive'. It's a wonderful piece of craftsmanship."

Two beehives have been in the gardens at Premier House for about two years.

Last August, Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor visited and inspected the bees with a group of pupils from Te Aro School as part of Bee Aware Month in September - promoted by Apiculture New Zealand.

O'Connor said at the time: "These can't be angry bees - they're Jacinda's bees."