

Police are continuing enquiries to locate the owners of two stolen cars, including one doing burnouts, both of which ended up in the water in Meeanee Quay, Napier.

Fire and emergency services sent two appliances from Napier to the scene on Saturday at 5.09am to assist police.

A spokesman said the car was doing burnouts and ended up in the water.

The police dive squad helping out with extracting submerged cars in Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

On Saturday the police national dive squad undertook a search of the inner harbour and police were satisfied that nobody was in the car after it was submerged in the water.

A police spokesperson said initial indications were the car, which was stolen, was driven into the water deliberately.

Police divers at the harbour in Napier. Photo / Paul Taylor

A second car was discovered during the search and police believed the car was driven into the water at the same time as the first car.

Police were also satisfied that there was nobody in the second car.

Work to retrieve the second car took place on Sunday.



Enquiries are ongoing to locate the owners.