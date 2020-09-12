One house was destroyed and a second house badly damaged in early morning fires on the West Coast today.

The first fire occurred in the small town of Ross about 2.20am. Fire crews from Ross and Hokitika arrived to find the house ablaze.

A fire and Emergency spokeswoman said the house at Alymer St in Ross suffered extensive damage.

A fire investigator is due at the site this morning to determine the cause, but it has not been tagged as suspicious. No one was home at the time of the fire, the spokeswoman said.

The second fire occurred at a derelict house on Queen St in Westport at 4.50am, which was burning when crews from Westport, Granity and Waimangaroa arrived.

The house was totally destroyed, the spokeswoman said.