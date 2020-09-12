Around 30 firefighters have been battling a house fire on Sheffield Rd, Helensville, northwest of Auckland city this afternoon.

The blaze is sending large plumes of smoke into the sky, and Fire and Emergency ask the public to avoid the area.

Numerous calls were made to Fenz about the structure fire shortly after 3pm, which was well alight when services arrived.

A third alarm, meaning a large fire, as transmitted by firefighters when they arrived at the scene, Fenz said on Facebook.

Police and St John ambulance are also supporting the Fenz response.

A police spokeswoman told the Herald this afternoon everyone had been accounted for but one person was being treated for smoke inhalation.