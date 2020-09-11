A convicted killer is on the run in Auckland after escaping from Corrections staff at Middlemore Hospital early today.

Katrina Epiha, 22, was sentenced to life imprisonment at the High Court in Christchurch last year for stabbing a woman to death at a party in 2017.

Corrections Northern Region Commissioner Lynette Cave says Epiha was being returned to prison from hospital when she escaped.

Police ask anyone who knows where Epiha is, or anyone who may have seen her today, to contact them immediately.

She is considered dangerous and members of the public have been told not to approach her.

Epiha, who has large and distinctive tattoos on her cheeks, was last seen running towards Gray Ave, Mangere.

Convicted killer Katrina Epiha is on the run in Auckland. Photo / Supplied

She was wearing a black, long-sleeved top with a white shirt underneath, grey track pants and light pink running shoes.

Anyone with information can contact Counties Manukau Police on 09 261 1321 or by phoning 111.

During an alcohol-fuelled rage, Epiha fatally stabbed 32-year-old mother Alicia Maree Nathan, also known as Robinson, and threatened to kill another woman at an Avonhead property in August 2017.

Epiha, who was 19 at the time of the attack, was jailed for at least 10 years as part of a murder life sentence last year.

Police were informed immediately after Epiha escaped from Corrections staff, Cave said in a statement.

"We have provided them with information to assist them to locate her. We encourage anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact the Police on 111.

"The prisoner is likely to be charged with escaping custody, which can result in a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment.

"A full operational review into the circumstances of the incident is being carried out."