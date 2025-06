Police are investigating the crash. Photo / Glenn Taylor, file

Police are investigating the crash. Photo / Glenn Taylor, file

A person is dead after a crash in Marlborough last night, police say.

The person died in a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 1 at Seddon, 25km south of Blenheim.

Police were alerted at 9.30pm, a spokeswoman said.

Inquiries into the crash are under way.

The fatality came hours after a person died in Blenheim when they were run over by their own vehicle.