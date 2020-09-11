The Hawke's Bay A&P show will go ahead in October, but it's set to be very different from the one beloved by tens of thousands each year.

Competitors will be allowed in, but the crowds that throng the Showgrounds Hawke's Bay Tomoana in Hastings over three days each year will be absent.

The Hawke's Bay A&P Society on Friday confirmed the show will run in an adapted format to comply with current, and potential future Government Covid-19 restrictions.

A&P General Manager Sally Jackson said she was confident the Show would still be an "excellent experience" for competitors and associated supporters and partners.

Jackson said the show will still run across its normal three days (21, 22, 23 October) however at this stage it will not be a spectator show.

"We will still hold all the traditional competitions and displays such as equestrian, dog trials, poultry, some sheep and cattle classes, home industries and fencing and we are working on a plan to enable trade stalls and sponsors to still be involved in exclusive opportunities.

"We know the Hawke's Bay A&P Show is a much-loved community event and we are doing everything we can to ensure we can celebrate our rural activities and attractions with all of Hawke's Bay."

Jackson said show New Zealand's Covid19 restrictions move to Level 1 the A&P Society would allow public access to the show on a "very limited scale", that would prioritise A&P Society members and key stakeholders.

If Level 1 was not in place there would be no Mahon's Carnival Rides or the Hawke's Bay Petting Zoo.

"It's a moving feast at this stage."

Ironically the last time a worldwide crisis caused A&P events to stop was World War II.

Even then, when the rest of New Zealand cancelled, Hawke's Bay adapted to run a show carnival using the small resources available at the time, Jackson said.

She said it was crucial to try to keep the show going in some form - the local economy would take a huge hit without it, as would the rural sporting sector that relied on the show as qualifiers for major events down the track.

The competitors, their supporters, and judges generally made up an influx of 6000 to 7000 people into Hawke's Bay and she hoped a similar number would come this year.

"We may see a drop off in the sections that attract a more vulnerable 70+ age group."

The Hawke's Bay A & P Show will be held over 21, 22 & 23 October. Information and updates can be found at www.hawkesbayshow.co.nz