A pedestrian is suffering serious injuries after being hit by a car in Napier.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Gloucester St, Greenmeadows, at 6.35pm.

"One person is in a serious condition and the Serious Crash Unit will attend the scene," a police spokeswoman said.



Cordons are in place at Gloucester St/Avenue Rd and at the intersection of York Ave/Guppy Rd.