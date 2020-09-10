Rest home visitors

Alzheimers NZ agrees wholeheartedly with Margaret McLean, St Johns, whose letter (NZ Herald, September 8) argued that family care is very important to people affected by dementia and living in rest homes, and that family interaction should not be denied to them, despite Covid-19.

Yes, people living with dementia in rest homes are exceedingly vulnerable and we do need to safeguard their health and wellbeing, but connection with family and loved ones is equally important. We will all be living with the reality of Covid-19 for a long time and those living in rest homes can't be left for long periods without that critical contact with their family.

Alzheimers NZ has offered to work with the Ministry of Health to find a better way and hopes it will accept that offer.

Catherine Hall, chief executive, Alzheimers NZ.



Heating rentals

We have some rentals, some for 20 years with same tenants all that time.

My husband worked seven days a week while the kids' were growing up so that eventually we could buy some rentals, so we've had to sacrifice family time to get to this.

In reality, the bank owns the properties, since all have mortgages.

We are responsible landlords and care about our properties and tenants. We have completed all insulation but now have to install or replace heaters, extractor fans and rangehoods. It will cost a lot.

We brought the first heater in from Canada rather than go the heat pump way. The first heater was installed but the tenants said they won't use it as they prefer their own heater. What a waste of money. It's only the landlord's money after all so who cares?

We now can't afford to complete Labour's requirements so here's the result: we are now forced to sell a rental to pay for the work. The rental being sold has a solo dad and his young daughter. Selling will free up a property for a first home buyer but will mean a tenant is homeless.

M J Young, Manurewa.



Team effort

In today's 1pm press conference, Dr Ashley Bloomfield very kindly singled out GPs for the work they have done.

I would like to point out that a general practice is made up of much more than just GPs – our reception, nurse and administration teams, and GPs, have all been running extremely hard over the past four weeks to make sure our patients and staff remain safe.

Since August 12 we have completed almost 7000 swabs and it has been a complete team effort involving everyone.

Peter Woolford, GP, Mt Eden.



Ports quandary

The response from the Government to Councillor Darby's request that it take 50 per cent of POAL debt off Auckland Council is understandable, given that only last year the PM put POAL on notice that it must move as it was no longer viable.

However the position that Auckland Council finds itself in, whereby it is responsible for, but has no control over POAL debt or its questionable financial actions is a direct result of Government legislation. From this perspective it was disappointing that Phil Twyford was unable to offer any assistance in getting ratepayers out of a hole.

Of course, Councillor Darby's lateral thinking would have carried more weight had it had the backing of the Mayor and full council, although this was never going happen while Phil Goff maintains that the status quo - a loss-making carpark - remains best use for prime waterfront land.

Neal McCarthy, Auckland Central.



Cancer screening

In Kate Moodabe's comments (NZ Herald, September 8) there is now a more advanced and accurate self-test for a woman to check for the presence of HPV, but woman are still required to book an appointment at their local GP to get an invasive smear test which isn't as accurate.

Apparently our current National Health Screening Register is no longer fit for purpose and will take approx three to five years to roll out due to the increased volume of results that would come flooding in.

Surely this indicates that women want this option to manage their own health?

If over 55,000 fewer tests have been performed this year alone, partly due to the Covid-19 lockdowns, then maybe testing labs for Covid that were hastily set up and are now no longer required could now be utilised for the continued and ongoing health of our entire female population. This option can also be less expensive: for a woman to order and pay for a self-test and courier fee, rather than utilising their already overbooked GP's time for something that woman can do for themselves, which in turn will free up local GPs for more pressing health issues.

Women's health is important enough to fast-track this.

Lorraine Fraser, Whitianga.



Staunch support

What an excellent perspective on Trump by Gwynne Dyer (NZ Herald, September 9). From afar, many of us were amazed that he was elected in 2016 despite his clear unsuitability for the role of leader of the most powerful country in the Western world. In our lifetimes there have always been standards of respect and decency upheld by the US President regardless of whether that leader was Republican or Democrat. Trump has changed all that. His isolationist policies cause Robert Fisk to wonder whether another four years of Trump will fatally damage respect and trust held by the Europeans for the US internally, despite his hundreds of well-documented lies, deceptions, actions and inactions about racism, Covid-19, police brutality, gun control, migrants etc. His support base remains staunch and could well see him re-elected in November.

So much has been written about his core "rottenness" from several members of his family, former members of his White House inner circle, and well-respected US commentators that one wonders how he can have a chance of re-election. But Dyer puts it in perspective: "the vicious legacy of the Civil War which ended slavery but not white privilege is finally being dragged out into the open". I am reminded of apartheid South Africa; the highest level of seniority a black could aspire to, regardless of ability, was a step below the lowest-paid white.

David Coy, Hamilton.



By his deeds

In Gwynne Dyer's column (NZ Herald, September 8), Trump is accused of being a racist. Surely, it requires more proof than only an accusation of such a serious crime?

Dyer also goes on about how terrifying the world will be if Trump is re-elected for another term, but doesn't explain why.

From the first time Trump put his hand up to be elected, media supported the narrative that he would lead the world into terrible wars and would unleash all sorts of horror on all of us. However, in his first term - besides keeping all his promises - he brought an end to wars that the US had been dragged into by previous presidents. He also brought an end to ISIS, he brought the threat of North Korea to an end, he exposed China for its trade and humanity transgressions, aggression in the Middle East seems to have stopped and the only fires and wars seem to be instigated by the liberal left.

If he gets in for another term it will be because he is elected by the people, despite screaming from the left.

Paul Vermaak, Beach Haven.



Road to ruin

Bob van Ruyssevelt (NZ Herald, September 10) is right when he points out it was the trucking industry that wanted the maximum truck weights raised.

The Government of the day conceded that the impact on roading would be severe and, worse, that inevitably it would lead to a few more road deaths each year.

It still gave way to that lobby.

Roger Hall, Takapuna.



Advertisement

Closed correspondence

I have sympathy with your correspondent Warren Johns having his letters ignored by 11 MPs.

I emailed my local MP on four occasions concerning disparate National issues that concerned me. There was no response, so I printed the letters and my husband hand-delivered them to his electorate office. This produced a terse three-line reply which failed to address any of the issues. This man is obviously expecting me to vote for him again.

The lack of common courtesy aside, this attitude reduces people's confidence in our Parliamentary system, hence the falling numbers bothering to vote.

I wonder how many readers have experienced this callous disregard of the electorate?

Sylvia Phillips, Rotorua.



Short & sweet

On masks

Have been to a cafe today for lunch, I know it's difficult to eat wearing a mask, but the guests at the next table left them sitting on the table which doesn't seem very hygienic to me. Tony Goodwin, Pt Chevalier.

On tax

Bravo! The new tax on the rich will mean that every city centre in New Zealand can be blessed with an all-weather horse racing track or similar carefully thought out schemes. Stewart Hawkins, St Heliers.

On medals

As I understand it all returned servicemen had to apply for their medals. My father was one of many who did not apply, saying they could put them where the sun don't shine. Arthur Moore, Pakuranga.

On meth

The National Party had nine years in government to try to control gangs and reduce addiction to meth. John Laing, Drury.

On partners

I haven't seen my wife in seven months. A partner should be treated the same, whether it is a partner of a citizen, resident or a student. Justin Sobion, Mt Eden.

On disbelief

The long tail caused by ignorance, misinformation or blatant disregard of the rules causes multiple indirect casualties in businesses and mental health; some of which could lead to deaths. This is an abomination to their own beliefs. Steve Russell, Hillcrest.

On Matariki

Advertisement

If there's a logical justification for having a public holiday to celebrate Matariki (the Maori New Year), perhaps we should make it a two-day break to replicate the Day after New Year's Day holiday. Jack Waters, Taupo.