One lucky Aucklander has scooped up $4.3 million in Lotto tonight.

The lucky player won their millions in the Powerball First Division, with an extra $333,333 won in Lotto's First Division.

The winning ticket was sold online via MyLotto.

Tonight's newest millionaire is the 20th Powerball winner of 2020, Lotto's head of communications and corporate social responsibility Marie Winfield said.

"It's amazing how many lives have been changed overnight with Powerball already this year, and it's only September! We can't wait to chat with New Zealand's newest multi-millionaire."

Two other lucky players bagged $333,333 each after winning Lotto First Division.

The winning Lotto tickets were bought by MyLotto players in New Plymouth and Dunedin.

Another Aucklander struck lucky tonight, taking home $600,000 in Strike Four with their winning MyLotto ticket.

Win follows $10m prize last Wednesday

Tonight's big win is eclipsed by a Christchurch man who scooped a $10.5 million win in last Wednesday's draw.

The man said he was overwhelmed with his "unbelievable" win but adamant about what was at the top of his shopping list.

"I'm going to buy my dream car – a Lamborghini," he laughed.