An Auckland man has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of a baby boy on the eve of a jury trial.

Phillip John Welsh appeared today in the High Court at Auckland and admitted his role in Malcolm Bell's death.

A jury trial for Welsh, 52, was due to get underway tomorrow.

On June 23 last year, baby Malcolm was rushed to Starship Hospital with serious injuries.

Malcolm Bell died six days after he was rushed to hospital. Photo / Supplied

He died six days later, sparking a homicide investigation involving upward of 20 police.

Police were alerted to the boy's injuries by hospital staff who believed those injuries had been inflicted by another person.

The Herald has previously reported that Oranga Tamariki had been contacted with concerns about the welfare of Malcolm before he suffered fatal injuries.

After his death the agency initially declined to comment before an Auckland manager then said they had been working to provide support to him and his whānau prior to his death.

The Herald has previously reported the wee boy was a nephew of triple murderer William Dwane Bell.

Malcolm's maternal uncle killed three people during a drug-fuelled robbery at the Mt Wellington Panmure RSA in December 2001.

William Bell is serving a 30-year non-parole life sentence.