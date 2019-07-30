The toddler allegedly murdered in Auckland last month is a nephew of one of New Zealand's most violent and notorious killers, the Herald can reveal.

Malcolm Robert Bell died on June 29 after he suffering suspected non-accidental injuries.

The 16-month-old was rushed to Starship Hospital from a central Auckland apartment with serious injuries.

Malcolm Robert Bell died on June 29 and a man has been charged with his murder. Photograph / Supplied

He died six days later.

Starship doctors believed his injuries had been inflicted by another person and notified police.

Following an intensive investigation, a 51-year-old man was been charged with his murder.

The Herald can now reveal Malcolm's maternal uncle is William Dwane Bell, who murdered three

